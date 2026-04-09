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Patriotic mural turns Vale home into a roadside attraction

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
Patriotic mural turns Vale home into a roadside attraction
By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man is marking America’s 250th anniversary in a big way, right from his front yard.

Retired Long Island firefighter Alan Bayley has spent the past month painting a massive 20‑by‑50‑foot American flag across the entire side of his home in Vale.

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The patriotic display is already drawing crowds, from families to local kids’ sports teams.

Bayley said he’s even building a small platform so visitors can take photos in front of the mural.

The giant flag is located along Cat Square Road in the Vale community.

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