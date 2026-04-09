Patriotic mural turns Vale home into a roadside attraction

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man is marking America’s 250th anniversary in a big way, right from his front yard.

Retired Long Island firefighter Alan Bayley has spent the past month painting a massive 20‑by‑50‑foot American flag across the entire side of his home in Vale.

The patriotic display is already drawing crowds, from families to local kids’ sports teams.

Bayley said he’s even building a small platform so visitors can take photos in front of the mural.

The giant flag is located along Cat Square Road in the Vale community.

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