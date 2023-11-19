Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Uptown, Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — One person was hit by a vehicle outside of Uptown on Sunday.
The individual was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Mint Street and Lincoln Street.
Officials have not released the cause of the incident.
The driver’s identity is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.
