Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Uptown, Bank of America Stadium

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Uptown, Bank of America Stadium (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — One person was hit by a vehicle outside of Uptown on Sunday.

The individual was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Mint Street and Lincoln Street.

Officials have not released the cause of the incident.

The driver’s identity is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

