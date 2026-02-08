Pedestrian Sky Bridge installed over Blue Line

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County began the installation of a pedestrian skybridge over the Blue Line on Sunday.

The project required a temporary bus bridge to supplement rail service between the 36th Street and UNCC stations.

The work took place over the tracks between the Sugar Creek and Old Concord stations.

While service is restricted in the northern section of the line, normal rail service will continue between the I-485 and 36th Street stations. Riders can use this segment of the Blue Line without interruption during the installation process.

