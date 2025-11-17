Woman hit by pickup truck in Caldwell County, dies at scene

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on US 321 near Glen Ridge Drive in Caldwell County, North Carolina, on Sunday evening, state troopers said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m. when a 2021 GMC Sierra traveling south struck the pedestrian, Michelle Lynn Berry, who was walking on an unlit portion of the highway while wearing dark clothing.

Michelle Lynn Berry, 38, of Lenoir, died from her injuries at the scene.

The 34-year-old Granite Falls driver of the GMC was not injured.

No charges are expected, according to the authorities.

During the on-scene investigation, U.S. Highway 321 was partially closed for two hours.

