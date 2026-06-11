Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded just before 4:45 p.m. to the pedestrian crossing between Union Square and Hickory Station.

Police said the train was traveling east along the square when the pedestrian crossed from the south side of the tracks toward Union Square.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828‑328‑5551.

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