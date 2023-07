CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and shot in northwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

This incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on the 3800 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

MEDIC said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to either incident.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

