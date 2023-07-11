Friends, family mourn 17-year-old killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — The loss of a child would be heartbreaking for any parent. But for one mother, that pain is twofold after losing both her sons to gun violence.

Now, the community is rallying around her to help and heal.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 17-year-old Savion Rashaad was fatally shot on Turtle Point Road just off University City Boulevard over the weekend.

Rashaad’s family said he had just graduated from South Meck High School less than a month ago. Now, they said they are grappling with the pain of his death.

“He was a really laid-back, good kid,” family friend Lavaina Dudley told Channel 9. “He had just signed up for the military so he had his whole life ahead of him.”

Dudley said Rashaad was hanging out with friends around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday when he and two others were shot. He died on the way to the hospital.

“He just didn’t deserve it. He was a really sweet boy and didn’t deserve it. And his family doesn’t deserve to be going through this all over again,” Dudley explained.

Two years ago Dudley says Rashaad’s brother, Travell Moore, was also fatally shot in a neighborhood in South End. He was also 17 at the time of his death.

It’s an emotional and financial burden no parent should face, so Dudley said she created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

“We just want to show that we love her and we’re here to support her. And if the community can help support her too, that’s all we want,” Dudley explained.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with this case.

