Permanent casino resort in Kings Mountain gets green light

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Nation has reached a settlement with its former developer and work can finally begin on a permanent Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain.

Construction on the resort was supposed to start in 2022, but there were delays and a dispute with the developer, Sky Boat Gaming. The issue centered around the ground lease for its trust lands.

The Catawba Nation did not say how much the settlement is, but it removes Sky Boat from the project.

There is a groundbreaking scheduled on June 7 for the $700 million project. Officials hope to have the first of two phases done in 2026.

So far, crews have already finished doubling the size of the Dixon School Road Bridge over Interstate 85 (near the casino entrance) and also installed new sewer lines near the casino.

Delaware North is expected to be the new developer for the project.

The Catawba Nation will continue to run its temporary casino, which opened in 2021, during the construction of the resort.

The resort will employ about 2,200 people.

