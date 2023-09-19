Permits filed to demolish site of deadly SouthPark fire

CHARLOTTE — The developers of the SouthPark apartments that caught fire have filed to demolish the site.

Based on the permit filed with Mecklenburg County, the Mills Creek Residential group is hoping to demolish what would have been multi-family residences on Liberty Row Drive.

The demolition will cost more than $7 million.

Channel 9 has been following the story extensively since the accidental fire claimed two lives in May.

According to Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson, the fire began on the ground floor of an apartment building that was under construction.

Charlotte Fire’s investigation determined the fire began accidentally and started in a spray insulation foam trailer on the ground floor, Johnson said.

Investigators found the building that caught fire did not meet North Carolina fire code.

