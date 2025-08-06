Statesville police headquarters expands as part of larger downtown development

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is making progress on expanding its headquarters.

The department said its goal is to house all divisions in the building on South Tradd Street.

Construction crews are also building a new six-level parking deck for police officers, people visiting the downtown area, and even future apartment residents.

Officials said the expansion is the start of a larger initiative for the downtown area.

VIDEO: Fort Mill Police Department announces location for new headquarters

Fort Mill Police Department announces location for new headquarters

©2025 Cox Media Group