Person critically injured from shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Someone was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning in east Charlotte.

MEDIC confirmed that they responded to the 4200 block of Robinwood Drive for a call of a gunshot wound just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found one person shot and transported them to the hospital.

Details are very limited, and CMPD hasn’t released whether they have a suspect in custody.

Channel 9 asked what led to the shooting.

