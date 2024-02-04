Person critically injured from shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Someone was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning in east Charlotte.
MEDIC confirmed that they responded to the 4200 block of Robinwood Drive for a call of a gunshot wound just before 7 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they found one person shot and transported them to the hospital.
Details are very limited, and CMPD hasn’t released whether they have a suspect in custody.
Channel 9 asked what led to the shooting.
