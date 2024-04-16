Person hospitalized following stabbing in Plaza Midwood, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person has been hospitalized following a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Plaza Midwood, according to MEDIC.
The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on Central Avenue near Thomas Street.
MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Channel 9 has reached out to police about what led up to the stabbing or if any charges will be filed.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Man accused of stabbing his mom to death in Rock Hill, family says
©2024 Cox Media Group