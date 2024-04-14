Rock Hill man accused of stabbing women to death, arrested in Huntersville

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man in Rock Hill is accused of killing his 56-year-old family member on Saturday and fleeing to Huntersville.

Police say they found Carol Love, of Rock Hill, stabbed to death in a home on Brunswick Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

They identified Shawn Marion Love, 27, as the suspect and said he is related to the victim.

On Sunday, Huntersville police say they arrested him for another incident that happened in the town.

Love will be extradited to Rock Hill and served warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

