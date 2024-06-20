Local

Person killed after being hit by train in Cabarrus County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A person had died after being hit by a train Thursday morning, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of East E Street and South Ridge Avenue.

Police said the victim died from injuries sustained by the train.

Their identity, however, has not been released.

It is unclear why the person was on the train tracks.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

