WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A person has died following an accident involving an ATV on Wednesday, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on North Woods Drive in Boone.

Deputies said the victim was the person operating the ATV.

However, details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 2 Wingate University students seriously hurt in ATV crash on professor's property

