Person shoots thief during attempted robbery at Lincolnton gas station, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man is in custody after being shot during an attempted robbery in Lincolnton on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Lincolnton Police Department were sent to a gas station on East Main Street in response to a shooting incident.

At the scene, officers found the victim, who was a customer at the gas station.

The victim told police a man got into his car, tried to steal it, and held up a knife; the victim then took out his gun and fired hitting the man.

Officers later identified the man as 39-year-old, Billy Ray Galloway, from Denver, NC.

Police say Galloway was still at the scene when police got there and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD charged Galloway with attempted robbery, he was arrested by the Gastonia Police Department after he was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Galloway is now being held at the Gaston County Jail under a bond.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

