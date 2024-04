CHARLOTTE — A person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in an east Charlotte neighborhood Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. near Milton Road and Belle Plaine Drive off The Plaza.

MEDIC said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 asked CMPD what happened and if they have a suspect in the shooting.

