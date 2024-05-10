From merch tent to PGA Championship: Quail Hollow pro balancing it all

CHARLOTTE — You never know who you’ll find hanging around at Quail Hollow Club.

Among the lines, tanks, and banners that fill the merchandise tent near the edge of the course, among the staff, there’s also a pro.

Preston Cole is among those working the tent for the Wells Fargo Championship. He’s also the Club’s lead assistant golf professional.

“I actually just played in our PGA Professional Championship,” Cole told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

But he didn’t just play.

The former Furman golfer tied for eighth place in Frisco, Texas. That performance earned him a spot in the PGA Championship next week. It’ll be the first appearance of his career.

“Growing up a golfer, playing college golf, playing professionally for a little while afterwards -- It’s definitely a dream come true,” Cole said.

Even Jason Soucy, the 2025 PGA Championship Director, has taken notice.

“He’s running the merchandising operation and then he has to go play in the event,” Soucy said.

“I think a lot of people are spending their practice rounds a little differently than Preston is,” he added. “The amount of merchandise they’re going to move through there this week is staggering.”

Cole agreed to work the merchandise tent at the Wells Fargo Championship through the weekend before heading to Val Halla Golf Course for the PGA Championship.

“I’m going to take a little bit of time and get the golf game ready, but I will be here Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and help close this thing down and sell some merch,” Cole said with a smile.

“I think your average person in there has no idea,” he said.

