CHARLOTTE — The PGA Tour has secured a new title sponsor for its Charlotte event, with Truist Financial Corp. expected to take over for Wells Fargo & Co., sources told the Sports Business Journal.

The tour, in a note to players on Monday afternoon, said a new, unnamed sponsor had come on board, the sources said.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: The History of The PGA)

The History of The PGA The History of The PGA (NCD)





©2024 Cox Media Group