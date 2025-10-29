PHOTOS: Levine Children’s Hospital hosts Halloween festivities

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital got in the Halloween spirit on Wednesday.

There was a costume parade, trick-or-treating and pumpkin painting party with friends from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in the hospital’s Pediatric Rehabilitation unit.

Two-year-old Ruth dressed up as a butterfly and Channel 9 spoke with her mom.

“Rehab-wise, we weren’t sure if she was going to be able to walk on her own in this kind of setting, but she did amazing,” said Mary Plummer, mother. “Someone did hold her hand, but she did amazing. I feel like seeing her walk around and just be engaged and wanting to participate is encouraging as a parent for sure.”

Plummer said Ruth has been at Levine for about one month and is improving each day.

