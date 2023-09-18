PHOTOS: Saints face Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on primetime

The Carolina Panthers are playing the New Orleans Saints on prime-time TV.
The Panthers (0-1) are the only team in the NFC South that has not won a game. New Orleans (1-0) will try to match 2-0 starts by Atlanta and Tampa Bay, and a loss could put Carolina in a big hole. The Saints beat Tennessee, 16-15, in Week 1, getting three interceptions on defense against Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill.
UPDATES:
The game was tied 3-3 in the first quarter.
INJURY UPDATE: Shaq Thompson suffered a shin injury. His return is "doubtful." @wsoctv— DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) September 18, 2023
I don't know that there was a single player who didn't leave the bench to be by Thompson's side as he was carted off the field.— DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) September 18, 2023
He's undoubtedly one of the leaders on not only this defense, but the team. @wsoctv https://t.co/ChYviercIV
The Charlotte Observer contributed to this article.
