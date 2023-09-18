PHOTOS: Saints face Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on primetime

The Carolina Panthers are playing the New Orleans Saints on prime-time TV.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: Frankie Luvu #49 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after sacking Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

>>You can watch the game LIVE on TV64

The Panthers (0-1) are the only team in the NFC South that has not won a game. New Orleans (1-0) will try to match 2-0 starts by Atlanta and Tampa Bay, and a loss could put Carolina in a big hole. The Saints beat Tennessee, 16-15, in Week 1, getting three interceptions on defense against Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill.

UPDATES:

The game was tied 3-3 in the first quarter.

INJURY UPDATE: Shaq Thompson suffered a shin injury. His return is "doubtful." @wsoctv — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) September 18, 2023

I don't know that there was a single player who didn't leave the bench to be by Thompson's side as he was carted off the field.



He's undoubtedly one of the leaders on not only this defense, but the team. @wsoctv https://t.co/ChYviercIV — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) September 18, 2023

The kick is good‼️ pic.twitter.com/dVTmNnBgZ2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 18, 2023

The Charlotte Observer contributed to this article.

Duke's Mayo becomes the "Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers"

