Local

PHOTOS: Saints face Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on primetime

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: Frankie Luvu #49 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with his teammates after sacking Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

The Carolina Panthers are playing the New Orleans Saints on prime-time TV.

Image 1 of 15

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: Frankie Luvu #49 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after sacking Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

>>You can watch the game LIVE on TV64

The Panthers (0-1) are the only team in the NFC South that has not won a game. New Orleans (1-0) will try to match 2-0 starts by Atlanta and Tampa Bay, and a loss could put Carolina in a big hole. The Saints beat Tennessee, 16-15, in Week 1, getting three interceptions on defense against Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill.

Watch Eyewitness News tonight at 11 p.m. on Channel 9 for a recap of the matchup

UPDATES:

The game was tied 3-3 in the first quarter.

The Charlotte Observer contributed to this article.

VIDEO: Duke’s Mayo becomes the “Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers”

Duke’s Mayo becomes the “Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers"

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read