Pieces of sculpture stolen from art gallery returned damaged; police still search for suspect

HICKORY, N.C. — A week after it was taken, part of a sculpture from a Hickory art gallery has been returned, but damaged.

Channel 9 brought you the story of thieves stealing a large thumbtack sculpture outside of Atac Gallery on 3rd Avenue Drive NW in Hickory.

Paul Hunter Speagle, the gallery owner, now says someone in a white truck dropped off pieces of the stolen sculpture.

Speagle told Channel 9, the completed sculpture is worth about $40,000.

Officers with the Hickory Police Department are still searching for a suspect.

