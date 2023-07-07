Piedmont Natural Gas warns customers of scall emails and calls

CHARLOTTE — Piedmont Natural Gas says they’re seeing an increase in scams and want customers to be on the lookout.

The company sent an email to customers alerting them to watch out for scammers. They say the scammers are calling and threatening to disconnect their service, in addition to sending emails with fake links to web pages.

Some people are posing as utility workers with promises to mail refund checks.

Channel 9 has reached out to Piedmont Natural Gas to find out how many cases they’ve seen this year.

(WATCH: Officers urge Queen City residents to do their research amid rising online scams)

