Pilot flown to hospital after plane crashes into Burke County woods

MORGANTON, N.C. — A pilot of an ultralight plane is in the hospital after it crashed into the woods Monday morning.

Troopers said it happened around 9:10 a.m. in Burke County on Mountain Shadows Drive.

Witnesses told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the plane appeared to have engine trouble. They said the ultralight had done some “touch-and-gos” at a small airport nearby called Clyde Field.

The highway patrol confirmed that information, saying the plane had left a private airfield when it hit several trees and crash-landed in the woods.

One neighbor captured video of the crash, which shows the ultralight clipping some tree tops and then plunging to the ground in the Salem community. Several neighbors described hearing the engine sputter before the aircraft crash behind some homes.

The highway patrol said a deputy arrived on scene and cut the pilot out of the wreckage.

The end of the runway at the nearby airport is only about 300 yards from the crash site.

The highway patrol is overseeing the investigation. They said the pilot, who has serious injuries, was flown to a hospital in Asheville. His injuries aren’t life-threatening.

