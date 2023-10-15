Local

Pilot hospitalized after small plane crashes near NC beach

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Southport plane crash A pilot was taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed near Oak Island Sunday morning, firefighters said. It happened some time before 8:30 a.m. at Faith Boulevard and Long Beach Road in Southport. (Southport Fire Department)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — A pilot was taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed near Oak Island Sunday morning, firefighters said.

It happened some time before 8:30 a.m. at Faith Boulevard and Long Beach Road in Southport.

ALSO READ: ‘Just a miracle’: Pilot, instructor survive small plane crash in Stanly County

According to the fire department, it was a single-engine plane that crashed. The pilot self-ejected and was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition.

The plane blocked the entrance of Faith Boulevard, delaying traffic. It’s unclear when the area will reopen.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the FAA are investigating what led up to the crash.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Pilot, passenger killed in Lake Hickory plane crash, officials say)

Pilot, passenger killed in Lake Hickory plane crash, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read