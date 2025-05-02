Pinehurst No. 4 to close this summer for greens restoration

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina golf resort has closed one of its most popular courses for the summer, according to a release.

The Pinehurst Resort in Moore County announced this week that it will be shutting down Pinehurst No. 4 for full greens restoration.

The course will be closed from May 19 through August 6 for the repairs.

“Earlier this spring, based on input from agronomy experts, we were optimistic the greens would recover from a challenging winter,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, conditions have not improved. A recent follow-up report confirmed that the greens require a complete restoration.”

Course officials said that if you are visiting Pinehurst this summer and your trip includes a round on the No. 4 course, you will be reassigned to another course.

The resort recently held the U.S. Open on Pinehurst No. 2 last summer.

