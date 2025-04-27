Volunteers gearing up for May’s PGA Championship in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — As golf fans count down the final days to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte, thousands of volunteers are making final preparations for the big tournament.

Volunteers picked up their uniforms and credentials at Queens University on Saturday.

PGA officials say there are about 3,000 people who will help with scoring, food and drink services, and other operations at the tournament.

“It’s awesome to see them come out, get excited, and it’s also nice to have some face-to-face time, answer questions they may have,” PGA Championship official Jacob Wilson said. “Whether it’s their first time or if it’s their fifth time. It’s awesome to see those recurring faces, but like I said, answer any questions for anyone that might be new.”

The volunteers are coming from 49 different states and six different countries.

The PGA Championship will run from May 15th to the 18th.

