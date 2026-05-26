Pineville breaks ground on 1st major apartment development since 1998

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A dormant site in downtown Pineville is entering a new era as the town’s first major multifamily development since the 1990s rises along Main Street. Charlotte-based Highline Partners broke ground in late April on Heritage Pineville, a project that will add a mix of apartments and retail to the area.

Mark Miller, founding principal at Highline Partners, said Heritage Pineville will be the first new major multifamily development in the town since 1998. The project, located at the corner of Main and Church streets, will have 241 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across three four-story buildings.

It also will include about 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. Highline is targeting a single tenant that will further activate Main Street and act as an amenity for Heritage Pineville residents and anyone who visits downtown.

“Ideally, it will be a business that is accretive to downtown and to our project ... (food and beverage) is the natural fit there,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of patio space that we designed on the front, and we actually pulled the building back off the street to create additional patio space.”

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