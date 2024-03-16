Local

Pineville center signs Indian market, eatery

By Charlotte Business Journal

Desi District will join the lineup at Parkway Crossing in Pineville. (MPV PROPERTIES)

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Desi District, an urban Indian street food eatery and market, is set to join the lineup at Parkway Crossing in Pineville later this year.

MPV Properties says that the 55,664-square-foot shopping center, located at 11812 Carolina Parkway Place, is now fully leased. It sits on a 4.4-acre parcel near Carolina Place Mall and Atrium Health Pineville.

Desi offers a culinary shopping experience with everything from grocery needs to grab-and-go meals.

It’s one of several new tenants headed to Parkway Crossing.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.


