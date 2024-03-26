Pineville clears way for substation; residents outraged

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Residents in North Carolina and South Carolina are looking at options after leaders in Pineville cleared the way to build an electrical substation near their homes.

The landowner for the site said the town will have to take it from him because he’s not selling.

“We’re, obviously, very upset with the outcome,” said resident Gui Batista.

Batista is frustrated over the proposed substation.

“We know that, at this point, we have limited options but that doesn’t mean we’ll stop fighting it,” Batista said.

The Pineville Town Council voted, 3-2, Monday night to approve a spot to build it, which sits along Miller Road off Highway 51 just outside the McCullough neighborhood.

The substation would be built 200 to 300 feet from nearby homes, including Batista’s house.

Batista is worried about property values, the security of the substation, and potential health risks for his kids who play in his backyard.

The town would have to buy or condemn the land from Miller’s Flea Market if the substation was to be built.

The owner said it’s not for sale and he’s now looking to take legal action.

“We contacted lawyers as we speak,” said Steve Miller, owner.

Town manager Ryan Spitzer maintains that it is the best spot for the substation over other locations that were looked at.

“Ten of those sites had complications, either environmental problems where Duke (Energy) wouldn’t place a pole in a wetland, and we also had problems with where we could tap into Duke’s transmission line,” Spitzer said.

Batista and others disagree and said they’ll continue to push for a better solution.

“If we don’t, who will?” Batista said. “And what’s to stop them the next time at another neighborhood?”

Miller said another piece of his land up on Nations Ford Road was also a potential spot.

He said he was open to making a deal with the town for that parcel.

The town manager said that could still be on the table and that Monday’s vote started the process.

