Pineville hosting first Pride event

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Pineville’s first Pride event has been approved for next week, and one organizer told Channel 9 over 100 people have already signed up to show up.

It’s happening June 21 at the lawn off of the Town Hall in front of Main Street. Event organizer Sara Longstreet says this event is a long time coming for the town.

She’s had her shop decorated for years supporting the LGBTQ+ community, and she’s added these Pride flags to her shop for Pride Month.

Longstreet, who owns Carolina Scoops, says she tried last year to organize a Pride event in Pineville, but the town council never took a vote to approve the event.

This year, she says she had multiple conversations with town council members before they eventually approved it.

“Oh, it’s exciting, it’s great for the community, it’s never happened here in Pineville. That’s the best thing about it, there is an LGBTQ community here who I feel is unseen and unheard, and I feel needs to be supported,” Longstreet told Channel 9.

Posters are on businesses all over downtown Pineville advertising the event. It will be a silent disco where people in attendance can wear headphones and listen to a DJ.

“It’s really important to me that the community shows up and spreads some more love and kindness and joy into the world,” Longstreet said.

All ages are welcome to the event, and food and drink vendors will be set up on the lawn.

©2025 Cox Media Group