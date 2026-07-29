Pineville library to reopen months after deadly crash

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s Pineville branch is set to reopen to the public on Monday, Aug. 3.

The library system says the branch will also resume normal hours for the first time since a driver crashed into the building in April.

Since then, the facility, which also houses Pineville Town Hall, underwent construction to ensure it was safe to reopen.

The library says while it will be open, some areas of the facility will remain off limits to the public, including the library’s community room, vending space, a study room and a section of a reading area. Leaders say the library’s collection, computers and other resources will not be affected.

Town hall reopened on July 14.

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