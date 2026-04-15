Pineville man uses $1M lottery prize to pay off house

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A Pineville man won $1 million from a Money Maker Second Chance drawing.

Kourtnie Daugherty won the grand prize in the third of four $8 million drawings. He said he could hardly believe it when he got the call that he had won.

“I was flabbergasted,” Daugherty said. “This is just surreal. I don’t know how to feel.”

He took his winning ticket to the lottery headquarters Friday. After taxes, Daugherty took home around $432,000.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours,” Daugherty said.

He said he used the money to pay off the home he bought last month. Now, he’s planning a trip to Puerto Rico.

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