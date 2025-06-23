Pineville nonprofit calls on community for help due to federal funding cuts

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A Pineville nonprofit is facing a $100,000 shortfall due to federal funding cuts, affecting its ability to provide essential services to the community, organization leaders said.

Neighbors Place provides services to thousands in need through programs like their food pantry, school supply drives and rental assistance.

Leaders with Neighbors Place told Channel 9’s Eli Brand their mission has gotten harder this year as federal funding cuts impact similar organizations around the country.

“Our services dropped a bit last year, and they’re probably going to go down a bit this year too because of cuts in federal funding,” Executive Director of Neighbors Place, Staci McBride, said.

Private fundraising for the organization has remained on par with previous years, but McBride says private donations will need to step up to fill that federal funding gap.

She’s planning more fundraising events, but understands that donating is difficult for people right now.

“All of our normal supporters, they’re holding onto their money too because the economy is tougher, things cost more,” McBride said.

Barry Harris is one of around 10,000 people in the town of Pineville assisted by Neighbors Place in 2024. He hopes people step up to keep the services coming.

“I’m a grown man but I still come because we all need help,” Harris said. “They never turn me away.”

Their biggest issue right now is paying for rental assistance programs, McBride said.

The Neighbors Place food pantry is alright, but food supplies for many other nonprofits in the Charlotte area are in danger due to federal cuts to suppliers like Second Harvest Food Bank.

“We’re actively having food drives to make sure that we can keep some of our youngest neighbors fed,” McBride said.

McBride says services will continue, but they will need support from the community to make sure everyone in need has a chance to get help.

The nonprofit says last year they were able to give away nearly 15,000 pounds in food and serve over 27 hundreds hours of volunteer work.

To donate to Neighbors Place, visit pinevilleneighbors.org.

