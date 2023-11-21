PINK DAY: Ch. 9, American Cancer Society share breast cancer survivor stories

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 300,000 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year in the United States.

It’s a topic that deserves a year-round spotlight. That’s why on Wednesday, we’re partnering with the American Cancer Society for what we call “PINK DAY.”

You’ll hear from survivors and from those touched by a breast cancer diagnosis. We’ll also share resources, because screening and early detection are so important.

Join us by wearing pink Wednesday and send us your photos by clicking below.

>> Watch our special coverage Wednesday on Channel 9 at 6 a.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Black women twice as likely to be diagnosed with aggressive form of breast cancer)

Black women twice as likely to be diagnosed with aggressive form of breast cancer

©2022 Cox Media Group