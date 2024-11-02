Pipe failure causes wastewater overflow in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A pipe failure caused wastewater to overflow in south Charlotte on Friday, according to officials with Charlotte Water.

The incident occurred near the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

Water officials said an alert is issued when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.

However, it is unclear how many gallons were released.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek, or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

How You Can Help:

Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

To learn more, visit www.charlottewater.org.

