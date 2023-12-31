Plane crashes into Lake Norman neighborhood

Mooresville, N.C. — A small plane crashed into a neighborhood along Lake Norman on Sunday afternoon.

Confirmed details are very limited at this time, but Channel 9′s photographer at the scene was able to confirm the tail number of the plane and track it’s flight.

The privately owned plane had the tail number N539MA. The flight history indicates the plane took off just past 11:50 a.m. and stopped flying twenty minutes later around 12:13 p.m.

The path shows a loop made over Lake Norman before crashing in the 100 block of Adrian Lane.

Channel 9 is working to learn if anyone was injured, what led to the crash, and other information.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

