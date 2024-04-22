Local

Plane lands safely, emergency alert canceled at Charlotte airport

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Passengers evacuated after American Airlines flight makes emergency landing

CHARLOTTE — A plane landed safely Monday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after an emergency alert that has since been canceled, officials said.

It happened just before 10 a.m. and involved an American Airlines flight.

According to the airport, passengers were bussed back to the terminal. First responders were called to investigate per standard protocol.

Paramedics said they did not treat any patients.

It’s not clear where the plane was headed or if the emergency was signaled upon takeoff, landing, or mid-flight.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

