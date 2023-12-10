Planning board to discuss first N.C. Buc-ee’s location in Alamance Co.

MEBANE, N.C. — An Alamance County city’s planning board has a big decision to make on Monday: whether or not to allow North Carolina’s first Buc-ee’s.

The iconic, Texas-based convenience store and gas station has an almost cult-like following.

Plans for the possible North Carolina location call for it to be built in Mebane off of Exit 152 of I-40 and I-85.

The entire project will feature a 74,000-square-foot building, with 120 gas pumps and more than 600 parking spaces.

City staff members are recommending the approval of the project.

After the plan is discussed at the planning board, the project will be presented to the Mebane City Council.

