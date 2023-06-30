A Buc-ee’s gas station could be coming to North Carolina

MEBANE, N.C. — A popular gas station could be making its way to North Carolina.

Mayor Mebane Ed Hooks said plans are in the works to bring a Buc-ee’s to his city and the plans will be presented to the planning board this fall, Channel 9 affiliate WTVD is reporting.

Buc-ee’s is a popular gas station chain based in Texas. Known for its massive size, gourmet snacks, and merchandise, many have come to love the brand. In 2020, the first East Coast location opened in Florence, South Carolina.

Once the board reviews the plan in September or October, the Mebane Town Council will vote on it. The potential site would be located along Interstates 85 and 40 between Greensboro and Raleigh, according to WTVD.

Due to the location, there would be a spilt of revenue between Mebane, Graham, and the county if the project is approved, WTVD reported.

Buc-ee’s tried to come to North Carolina in 2021 when the company eyed a location in Efland, North Carolina. The project was scrapped after resistance from some Orange County residents and county commissioners. The project would have created between 175 and 200 new jobs.

The largest Buc-ee’s in the United States recently opened in Tennessee.

