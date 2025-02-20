Downtown Concord celebrates milestone with apartments opening

CONCORD, N.C. — A long-anticipated luxury apartment complex is now open in downtown Concord.

Novi Lofts held a grand opening ceremony Thursday afternoon. The 89-unit luxury apartment complex is in the heart of downtown Concord on Market Street.

According to the city of Concord, Novi Lofts was a $20.3 million investment. The city sold a vacant municipal building in order to pave the way for the development.

In addition to 89 units, plans call for ground-floor retail and a rooftop restaurant.

