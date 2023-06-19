Plaza Midwood celebrates Juneteenth Festival with drum circles, parade

CHARLOTTE — The 2023 Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas was celebrated this weekend in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

Over the weekend, the festival had lots of different events, including a talent show, health screenings, a parade, and an international drum circle.

On Sunday, Gospel Fest was held, where different religious leaders hosted youth seminars, empowerment talks, and a tribute to all the dads in attendance for Father’s Day.

This year’s celebration marked the 26th anniversary of the Juneteenth Festival.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘It’s our history’: Gastonia community leader highlights importance of Juneteenth)

