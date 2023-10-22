The Plaza store sells $1 million Powerball ticket to lucky winner

CHARLOTTE — A $2 lottery ticket from a convenience store in The Plaza turned into a $1 million prize for one lucky winner.

The person struck gold at the Food Mart on The Plaza when their $2 Powerball ticket matched all five white balls for the million dollar prize on Saturday.

Saturday’s white ball numbers were 06, 15, 24, 67 and 68 with a red ball of 11.

The $1 million lottery was the largest in the nation for Saturday’s drawing.

The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million, the North Carolina Education Lottery says.

The new jackpot for Monday’s drawing is at $85 million or $36.9 million cash because no one hit the jackpot on Saturday.

