Police: 18-year-old injured during overnight shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An 18-year-old was injured during a shooting in Rock Hill overnight Thursday, police said.

The Rock Hill Police Department said it happened around 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace.

Responding officers said they found the male teen with a gunshot wound to his leg that was non-life-threatening.

Police said he told them he was shot in the parking lot by an unknown suspect as he was taking trash outside.

Rock Hill Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

