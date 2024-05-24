Police: 3 dead after shooting in Statesville; no suspects at large

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three people died Friday morning after a shooting in a Statesville neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Bunker Hill Lane around 7:30 a.m., where they found the bodies of three people.

Police said they aren’t looking for any suspects in the case and the area has been secured.

The identities of the three people have not been released.

The Statesville Police Department continues to investigate the case and said they can’t provide anymore information. They offered their condolences for the families involved in the case.

“We ask for the community’s patience and cooperation as we continue our investigation. Our thoughts are with the families affected by this tragedy,” police said in a statement.

Investigators haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 killed, 1 hurt in University City crash and shooting)

1 killed, 1 hurt in University City crash and shooting

©2024 Cox Media Group