Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with deadly October shooting

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested three suspects in connection with the slaying of Graham Stanley Burnell, 30, Bennett, who was shot and killed on Oct. 18, 2025.

The arrests were conducted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Za’Cariya Smith, 19 and Malik Rose, 24, were apprehended on Tuesday. Marquel Coleman, 26, was located and arrested on Thursday in Rockwell, Rowan County, with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department.

Bennett was shot and killed along North Graham Street near West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte.

All three suspects have been charged with murder, robbery and conspiracy.

After their arrests, Smith and Rose were transported to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed by homicide detectives, as was Coleman after his arrest.

Following the interviews, all three suspects were transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office to await further legal proceedings.

The investigation into the homicide of Bennett is active and ongoing, with detectives continuing to gather more information about the case.

No additional information or next steps regarding the investigation have been disclosed.

