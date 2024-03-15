Police arrest bank robbery suspect in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank Friday morning in Kannapolis.

Wells Fargo employees called police around 9:15 a.m. that day to report someone robbed the location at 1501 South Cannon Boulevard. They gave Kannapolis police officers a description of the suspect, and nearby officers were able to find him near the bank.

Police took 22-year-old Damien Matthews into custody after he tried to run. They were able to get the stolen money back and also found a gun.

Matthews, who is from Pennsylvania, is also wanted in Virginia on robbery charges.

Matthews is being held in the Cabarrus County jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

(WATCH BELOW: Bank of America data breach may have leaked SSN for thousands of NC customers)

Bank of America data breach may have leaked SSN for thousands of NC customers

©2024 Cox Media Group