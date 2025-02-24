Police arrest man linked to late night shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police have arrested Kevin Mobley in connection with a shooting incident that occurred late Saturday night on Elizabeth Drive.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 11:55 p.m. and found one victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound and another victim who had been physically assaulted. The shooting victim was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Kevin Mobley, 62, drove off but was quickly located and arrested by responding officers.

Kevin Mobley

He faces charges including assault on a female, communicating threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, and attempted first-degree murder.

Mobley is currently being held without bond at the Gaston County Jail.

