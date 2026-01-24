Police arrest Monroe man, seize BMW following Highway 74 pursuit

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police seized a BMW after arresting a man who led them on a pursuit.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, police saw a black sedan being driven recklessly and running through stop signs.

Police attempted to stop the car, but the driver turned off the vehicle’s lights and drove westbound on U.S. Highway 74.

Officials said police ended the pursuit for the sake of public safety.

Later, police said they tracked the vehicle to a home on Hullview Vista Drive. The car was registered to 20-year-old Dayton Lovell Young. Police said Young admitted to fleeing.

Young was arrested, and the vehicle was seized, officials said.

“Even when a pursuit must be discontinued for safety reasons, our officers will be persistent,” said Monroe Police Chief Bolen. “This highlights our department’s commitment to thorough investigations and holding individuals accountable for their actions.”

