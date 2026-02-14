Police arrest Morganton man following investigation into child sex abuse material

MORGANTON, N.C. — Law enforcement in Morganton arrested a 23-year-old man on Wednesday following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Corbin Lane McAdams was arrested on 10 felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began in December 2025 after Internet Crimes Against Children investigators identified online activity involving the exploitation of minors, officials said. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office coordinated the investigation with the Morganton Department of Public Safety and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators conducted a comprehensive digital forensic investigation to identify the source of the online activity. This work led to the execution of a search warrant at McAdams’ residence at 223 Hogan Street in Morganton, investigators said.

Following the search and his subsequent arrest, McAdams was booked into the Burke County Jail, officials said. He is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

McAdams is scheduled for his first court appearance on Monday. Authorities have not released further details regarding the specific nature of the digital evidence seized during the search.

